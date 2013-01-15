* Sporty elegance at Zegna, Fendi, Burberry, Ferragamo
* Versace shocks with lace lingerie, Gucci explores archive
* "Different ways of being classic," Armani says
By Antonella Ciancio
MILAN, Jan 15 Men's tailored suits took on
eccentric furs, ruby pins and touches of neoprene as designers
mixed traditional styles with quirkiness at Milan's
autumn/winter fashion shows.
From Giorgio Armani to Prada, fashion houses offered
large-shouldered coats, rubber-soled shoes and pleated trousers
at presentations which ended on Tuesday.
"It is not easy to reinvent menswear tradition. There are
different ways of being classic," Armani told reporters after
his show, where Taiwan-born violinist Ray Chen performed.
Ermenegildo Zegna used sophisticated fabrics such as carded
silk and cropped deerskin for a sporty collection of
double-breasted suits and turtleneck knitwear, aimed at wealthy
travellers wanting to dress comfortably.
Armani and Gucci also mixed classic looks and colours as
Italian designers looked to persuade shoppers to make room in
their wardrobes for garments tailored to their personality.
Orders of Italian menswear for the 2013 spring/summer season
have fallen 8 percent despite demand from China, Italy's textile
and fashion body Sistema Moda Italia (SMI) said in a report.
Prada offered young globetrotters straight sweaters and
fitting trousers in a variety of blue, red and yellow.
"One thing is nostalgia and another is knowledge of the
past," Miuccia Prada told reporters after her show, whose
display space was turned into an urban loft adorned with Knoll
furniture.
CHINA BOOST
Informal lines inspired Fendi, which created oversized fur
coats and rubber-soled shoes while British luxury brand Burberry
presented its traditional raincoats in a new range of
materials and colours.
Burberry on Tuesday reported forecast-beating revenue growth
in the three months to end-December, helped by strong Chinese
demand in the run-up to Christmas.
A rebound in China also boosted fourth-quarter sales at
Salvatore Ferragamo, Chief Executive Michele Norsa
told reporters on Sunday.
If most designers including PPR's Gucci preferred
clean cuts for their collections, fashion houses Versace, Dolce
& Gabbana and Roberto Cavalli celebrated eccentric glamour.
On the top floor of a building turned into a gentlemen's
club, Cavalli and his son Daniele presented sequined tuxedos,
embroidered slippers and collections of bow-ties and
animal-print cuff-links.
Dolce & Gabbana printed images of Madonnas and flowery
motifs on garments, while designer Donatella Versace challenged
men with laced lingerie worn under tuxedo jackets.