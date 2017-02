MILAN Feb 1 Italian car maker Fiat SpA said on Wednesday it sold almost 40,500 cars in its home country in January, giving it a domestic market share of 29.5 percent, unchanged from the same month a year ago.

"For the new Fiat Panda, Fiat has received 14,000 orders," Fiat said. The car went on sale in late January.

Separately on Wednesday, Italian new car sales tumbled 16.9% to 137,119 units, said think tank Centro Studi Promotor. Italian car sales in 2011 fell 10.8 percent to 1,748,143.

(Reporting By Silvia Aloisi)