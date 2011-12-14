UPDATE 2-Romanian government may scrap graft decree as tens of thousands protest
* Anger over decree rocks new government (Adds protests, detail)
ROME Dec 14 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday he supported taxing financial transactions because this could generate resources to allow lower tax rates for companies and families.
Italy "is willing to re-consider the position of the previous government on the taxation of financial transactions," Monti told the Senate.
The so-called "Tobin Tax" had been opposed by Monti's predecessor, Silvio Berlusconi.
* Anger over decree rocks new government (Adds protests, detail)
BERLIN, Feb 4 The euro's exchange rate is too low for Germany and the European Central Bank's expansive monetary policy has boosted the German economy's export surplus, Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said in a newspaper interview.
BERLIN/MUNICH, Feb 4 Chancellor Angela Merkel meets her Bavarian allies on Sunday for two days of talks aimed at rallying their troubled conservative alliance to take on the re-energised Social Democrats in a September election she expects to be "tough like no other".