ROME Dec 9 An Italian scheme launched in January to encourage tax dodgers to declare hidden funds in return for criminal immunity brought in more than 4 billion euros ($4.39 billion) before it closed at the end of last month, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The total is above a previous estimate of 3.8 billion euros and will be of significant help in enabling the government to reach its public finance objectives this year.

"We will definitely be above 4 billion euros," Rossella Orlandi, head of the Treasury's tax collection agency, told reporters. She said the definitive revenue figure from the scheme was still not available.

Under the measure, people who had hidden funds in Italy or abroad to avoid taxes could declare the money in return for reduced penalties and an exemption from criminal proceedings.

Italy aims to reduce its budget deficit to 2.6 percent of gross domestic product this year from last year's level of 3.0 percent which was bang on the ceiling set by European Union rules. ($1 = 0.9122 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)