* Economy ministry looking into effects on public finances
* Pension reform has yielded big budget savings
* Reform was passed by ex-PM Monti at height of debt crisis
By Giuseppe Fonte
ROME, April 30 Italy's constitutional court said
on Thursday that part of a landmark pension reform in 2012 was
illegitimate, in a ruling that could have serious consequences
for Italy's fragile public finances.
The court overturned provisions in the reform by Mario
Monti's technocrat government which blocked inflation-adjusted
increases in pensions of more than 1,500 euros ($1,676) per
month.
Those provisions yielded savings of around 5 billion euros,
or roughly 0.3 percent of gross domestic product for Italy's
public finances in the 2012-2013 period.
It was not clear from the court ruling what action the
government would have to take in response, but the economy
ministry said it was already looking into possible repercussions
for the budget.
If the government were forced to reimburse the pension
increases which are now ruled to have been illegally blocked,
the implications for fiscal consolidation would be worrying.
The pension reform was the most urgent and decisive measure
taken by Monti's government after it took office at the end of
2011, as Italy risked bankruptcy at the height of the euro zone
debt crisis.
The reform, which sharply raised the retirement age, was
welcomed by financial markets but was deeply unpopular in Italy.
Public anger increased after it emerged that hundreds of
thousands of people who had agreed early retirement terms no
longer had the right to a pension, leaving them with no income
at all until they reach the new, higher retirement age.
A source at the economy ministry told Reuters the
constitutional court's ruling was being scrutinised by ministry
experts who were studying "the legal implications and the
consequences for public finances".
Italy's public debt, at around 132 percent of gross domestic
product, is the highest in the euro zone after Greece and has
risen steadily in recent years.
Successive governments have struggled to hold the annual
budget deficit inside the European Union's limit of 3 percent of
GDP. Last year's deficit came in bang on the 3 percent ceiling,
up from 2.9 percent in 2013.
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi on Thursday won the last
of three confidence votes on a new electoral law, a central
pillar of his political and economic reforms.
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
(Writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Andrew Roche)