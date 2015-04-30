ROME, April 30 Italy's constitutional court said
on Thursday that part of a landmark pension reform in 2012 was
illegitimate, in a ruling that could potentially have serious
consequences for Italy's fragile public finances.
The court overturned provisions in the reform by Mario
Monti's technocrat government which blocked inflation-adjusted
increases in pensions of more than 1,500 euros ($1,676) per
month.
Those provisions yielded savings of around 5 billion euros,
or roughly 0.3 percent of gross domestic product for Italy's
public finances in the 2012-2013 period.
It was not clear from the court ruling what action the
government would have to take in response.
($1 = 0.8951 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones)