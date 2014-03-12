ROME, March 12 The man charged with trying to cut public spending in Italy said on Wednesday that it was realistic to expect savings of around 3 billion euros ($4.16 billion) this year.

Carlo Cottarelli, who presented the first report on his so-called "spending review" to the government on Tuesday, said he had identified savings of 5-7 billion euros over a full 12 month period.

"The amount we can effectively save this year depends on when we start making the cuts, I think it could be around 3 billion euros if we do the right things," he told parliament.

Italy's new Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is hoping Cottarelli can find as much saving as possible to help finance planned tax cuts.

Cottarelli, a former International Monetary Fund official, said he thought savings of a maximum of 18 billion euros could be made in 2015.