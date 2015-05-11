BRUSSELS May 11 Italy will not raise its
current targets for the budget deficit or public debt despite a
recent court ruling that declared invalid a pension reform
which saved billions of euros, Economy Minister Pier Carlo
Padoan said on Monday.
The constitutional court overturned provisions in a reform
by a previous government which yielded savings of some 5 billion
euros ($5.58 billion) in 2012-2013. The implications of the
ruling for this year's budget are still unclear.
"We will find a solution that meets the requirements of the
court and that also respect the targets that are already in the
DEF," Padoan told reporters in Brussels in reference to the
government's most recent Economic and Financial Document (DEF).
The DEF targets the budget deficit at 2.6 percent of gross
domestic product this year and the debt-to-GDP ratio at 132.5
percent.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio, writing by Gavin Jones)