ROME Dec 17 Italy is raising its target for the
2016 budget deficit to 2.4 percent of gross domestic product
from the 2.2 percent goal which it sent to the European
Commission two months ago, Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan
said on Thursday.
Padoan made the formal announcement to parliament on
Thursday after Prime Minister Matteo Renzi had already said
Italy planned to spend more on security and culture following
the November attacks by jihadist militants in Paris.
In its Stability Program presented in October, which
parliament must approve by the end of the year, Italy raised the
2016 target to 2.2 percent from 1.8 percent previously.
The European Union said that program risked breaking EU
budget rules and it reserved a definitive judgment until the
spring of 2016. It will now have to assess the additional
increase in the target to 2.4 percent.
