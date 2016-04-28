ROME/PARIS, April 28 Italian defence company
Finmeccanica is discussing with France's Airbus
the possibility of taking full control of regional
planemaker ATR, Chief Executive Mauro Moretti said on Thursday.
ATR is a joint venture between Finmeccanica and the French
planemaker, the world's second largest behind Boeing.
"Our partners do not want to develop, so either we convince
them to invest or we convince them to strike a deal that will
give us control," Moretti said, speaking at the annual
shareholders meeting in Rome.
A spokesman for Airbus Group declined comment.
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto in Rome, additional reporting by
Tim Hepher in Paris, writing by Giulia Segreti)