ROME Nov 30 Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti said on Wednesday that it was up to the board of Italian defence group Finmeccanica, which is at the centre of a corruption probe, to decide on the future of embattled chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini.

Guarguaglini told Italian daily Il Messaggero last week that he would step aside if the government asked him to do so.

Italy is Finmeccanica's leading shareholder with a 32 percent stake. Pressure on Guarguaglini mounted last week after Monti said he expected a "rapid and responsible" solution to the standoff and that ministers would ensure the necessary steps were taken.

(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)