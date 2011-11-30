ROME Nov 30 Italian Prime Minister Mario
Monti said on Wednesday that it was up to the board of Italian
defence group Finmeccanica, which is at the centre of
a corruption probe, to decide on the future of embattled
chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini.
Guarguaglini told Italian daily Il Messaggero last week that
he would step aside if the government asked him to do so.
Italy is Finmeccanica's leading shareholder with a 32
percent stake. Pressure on Guarguaglini mounted last week after
Monti said he expected a "rapid and responsible" solution to the
standoff and that ministers would ensure the necessary steps
were taken.
(Reporting By Catherine Hornby)