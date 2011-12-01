ROME Dec 1 Pier Francesco Guarguaglini has resigned as chairman of Italian defence company Finmeccanica SpA in the wake of a corruption probe, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Finmeccanica's board has appointed Chief Executive Giuseppe Orsi as chairman, the source said, adding that Orsi will also retain his position as CEO.

Guarguaglini, who has been in the job since 2002, had previously resisted calls to step down from the helm of the loss-making, state-controlled holding company.

The probe into Finmeccanica and some of its subsidiaries has emerged as the first big headache involving a company for fledgling Prime Minister Mario Monti, whose government of unelected technocrats took office in November to tackle Italy's debt crisis. (Reporting by Paolo Biondi, writing by Catherine Hornby)