MILAN Dec 6 Italy's biggest metalworkers union FIOM has brought forward a strike it planned against new contracts at Italian carmaker Fiat to Monday, when other big unions are striking against government austerity measures, a union official said on Tuesday.

"We have decided to bring forward our eight-hour stoppage originally planned for Dec. 16 and do it the same day as the CGIL strike," the secretary general of FIOM in Turin Federico Bellono said.

Prime Minister Mario Monti on Sunday passed 30 billion euros ($40.2 billion) in tax hikes, pension and spending cuts to shore up public finances as Italy battles to restore its credibility with financial markets.

Italy's biggest union CGIL will hold a four hour strike on Monday to protest against the government's measures, while the more moderate unions CISL and Uil will also hold a two-hour strike on the same day.

FIOM is also protesting against moves by Fiat to scrap industry-wide national labour contracts and replace them with deals at the plant level.

The hardline union accuses Fiat head Sergio Marchionne of reneging on pledges to invest 20 billion euros in Italy by 2014 and using the row over labour deals as a pretext to scale back its Italian operations. ($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)