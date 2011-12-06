MILAN Dec 6 Italy's biggest metalworkers
union FIOM has brought forward a strike it planned against new
contracts at Italian carmaker Fiat to Monday, when
other big unions are striking against government austerity
measures, a union official said on Tuesday.
"We have decided to bring forward our eight-hour stoppage
originally planned for Dec. 16 and do it the same day as the
CGIL strike," the secretary general of FIOM in Turin Federico
Bellono said.
Prime Minister Mario Monti on Sunday passed 30 billion euros
($40.2 billion) in tax hikes, pension and spending cuts to shore
up public finances as Italy battles to restore its credibility
with financial markets.
Italy's biggest union CGIL will hold a four hour strike on
Monday to protest against the government's measures, while the
more moderate unions CISL and Uil will also hold a two-hour
strike on the same day.
FIOM is also protesting against moves by Fiat to scrap
industry-wide national labour contracts and replace them with
deals at the plant level.
The hardline union accuses Fiat head Sergio Marchionne of
reneging on pledges to invest 20 billion euros in Italy by 2014
and using the row over labour deals as a pretext to scale back
its Italian operations.
($1 = 0.7472 euros)
