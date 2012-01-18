MILAN Jan 18 At least two people were seriously injured after a fire broke out at a gas pipeline in northerwestern Italy and reached nearby houses, sources in the fire service said on Wednesday.

The pipeline, which runs from the port of La Spezia in Liguria to the central Italian city of Parma, is owned by Italy's gas grid operator Snam Rete Gas.

The causes of the fire, which occurred during maintenance work, were still unknown. Snam Rete Gas said they were looking into the issue.

"The fire is still burning, and it can't be put out until the pressure in the pipeline is reduced," a source said. "we have asked Snam to close the pipeline," the source added.

ANSA news agency reported 10 people were injured. (Reporting by Sara Rossi)