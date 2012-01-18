(Adds injured, fire put out, company's comment)

MILAN Jan 18 Three maintenance workers were injured when a powerful blast rocked a gas pipeline in northerwestern Italy, causing a fire that reached nearby houses, firefighters said on Wednesday.

The fire, now extinguished, broke out at the pipeline owned by Italy's gas grid operator Snam Rete Gas near the city of Massa Carrara.

The firefighters said a loud explosion occurred during maintenance work on the pipeline which runs from the port of La Spezia in Liguria to the central Italian city of Parma.

Snam Rete Gas said it had stopped the gas transmission at the site for security reasons. It said an alternative gas service would be provided to the affected areas.

The cause of the blast were still unknown, but Snam Rete Gas said it would help authorities investigating the accident. Three workers on the site were injured, Snam Rete Gas said. (Reporting by Sara Rossi and Michel Rose)