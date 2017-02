MEXICO CITY Feb 26 A deal is likely to be reached in March on boosting the size of Europe's bailout fund, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Sunday.

Visco, who was speaking at a meeting of finance ministers and central bankers from the Group of 20 economic powers in Mexico City, also said he expected significant participation by Italian banks at the European Central Bank's next long-term lending operation. (Reporting by Francesca Landini)