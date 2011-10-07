MILAN Oct 7 Italian banks could face a further
erosion of confidence if the euro zone debt crisis worsened and
Italian government bond prices remained volatile, rating agency
Fitch said on Friday.
Fitch, in a statement explaining its decision to downgrade
Italy's sovereign rating to 'A+', said Italian banks needed to
raise their capital ratios to bring themselves into line with
international peers and Basel III regulations as well as shore
up confidence in wholesale markets.
"Of greater concern to Fitch is the small but no longer
negligible tail risk that a further worsening of the euro zone
debt crisis and volatility in the value of Italian government
bonds will further erode confidence in the banking system,"
Fitch said.
"In such a scenario, concerns about the banks would start to
weigh on the sovereign credit profile as a contingent liability
and a vicious cycle of deteriorating sovereign and bank credit
quality could emerge."
(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)