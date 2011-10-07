MILAN Oct 7 Italian banks could face a further erosion of confidence if the euro zone debt crisis worsened and Italian government bond prices remained volatile, rating agency Fitch said on Friday.

Fitch, in a statement explaining its decision to downgrade Italy's sovereign rating to 'A+', said Italian banks needed to raise their capital ratios to bring themselves into line with international peers and Basel III regulations as well as shore up confidence in wholesale markets.

"Of greater concern to Fitch is the small but no longer negligible tail risk that a further worsening of the euro zone debt crisis and volatility in the value of Italian government bonds will further erode confidence in the banking system," Fitch said.

"In such a scenario, concerns about the banks would start to weigh on the sovereign credit profile as a contingent liability and a vicious cycle of deteriorating sovereign and bank credit quality could emerge."

(Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)