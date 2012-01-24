* Prosecutors already probing S&P, Moody's
* Probe alleges market manipulation crime
* No immediate comment from Fitch
(Rewrites first paragraph, adds S&P statement, details)
By Sara Rossi
MILAN, Jan 24 Italian police seized
documents at Fitch's Milan offices on Tuesday as the rating
agency was drawn into an investigation of alleged market
manipulation already involving its two bigger rivals Standard &
Poor's and Moody's.
The investigation follows a raft of sovereign downgrades for
debt-laden Italy, the last one by S&P on Jan. 13 -- part of its
much-criticised mass downgrade of nine euro zone countries.
Fitch analysts have said they expect to cut their rating on
Italy by up to two notches this month.
Financial police seized documents and emails at Fitch's
offices, an investigative source said, less than a week after a
similar operation at S&P's in Milan.
"Men from the financial police are at Fitch in Milan,"
Carlo Maria Capristo, chief prosecutor in Trani, told Reuters.
Trani prosecutor Michele Ruggiero, who is leading the
investigation and was in Milan for the police operation,
declined to comment when asked whether any documents had been
seized.
An investigative source said that, after placing S&P and
Moody's under investigation last year, the prosecutors had
extended their probe to Fitch for alleged market manipulation
and abuse of privileged information.
There was no immediate comment from Fitch.
A Fitch employee said: "It doesn't look serious to me."
European policymakers struggling to contain a debt crisis
have grown increasingly critical of rating agencies, saying they
have been too quick to downgrade indebted EU states despite
bailouts and austerity programmes.
U.S. authorities also reacted angrily when S&P stripped the
United States of its cherished triple-A rating last August.
MARKET LOSSES
The Trani prosecutors began their investigation last year,
alleging that reports by Standard & Poor's and Moody's on Italy
and its banking system provoked sharp losses on the Milan stock
market.
The probe was extended to S&P's decision to downgrade Italy
earlier this month, and now to Fitch's threatened ratings cut.
S&P's Milan offices were searched on Jan. 19 and visited
again by prosecutor Ruggiero on Tuesday.
Last week's search order for S&P's offices, a copy of which
was seen by Reuters, said S&P's downgrade of Italy's sovereign
rating on Jan. 13 was based on "untruthful, tendentious,
incoherent and unfair" assessments and data.
It also said news of the imminent downgrade was leaked when
markets were still open, adding the agencies' actions and
reports on Italy caused "real damage to the financial market,
with a slump in the share price of banks and/or of public debt."
S&P rejected the allegations.
"S&P did not divulge any of its own ratings decisions on the
sovereign debt of European countries before the official
release of Jan. 13," it said, adding that none of the agency's
controlling shareholders had had access to its data or reports
before they were released in the public domain.
It also dismissed as groundless the prosecutors' assertion
that its ratings decisions were based on incorrect information.
"The statement that S&P could have a political or economic
agenda on Italy or on the euro zone is unfounded," it said.
Moody's has said it takes the dissemination of market
sensitive information very seriously and is cooperating with
authorities.
The probe in Trani, a small town in southern Italy, was
opened after a complaint by two consumer groups over the market
impact of S&P and Moody's reports about Italy.
The consumer groups have said they had first contacted
prosecutors in Milan and Rome but had been turned down.
Judicial sources said Milan's chief prosecutor, who on
Monday put out a statement to say his office was not
investigating S&P in relation to its rating assessments,
believed there was not enough information to warrant a probe.
An investigative source said the Trani prosecutors hoped to
conclude their probe by the end of January.
(Additional reporting by Antonella Ciancio, Stephen Jewkes and
Giulio Piovaccari; Writing by Silvia Aloisi; Editing by Jon
Loades-Carter and David Cowell)