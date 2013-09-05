MILAN, Sept 5 Italy's asset management industry had net inflows of 6.33 billion euros ($8.35 billion) in July, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Thursday.

In June net inflows were 2.537 billion euros.

For the first seven months of this year, inflows were 44.69 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Valentina Za)