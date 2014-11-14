(Corrects paragraph 2 to show Assitol and Federolio do not represent olive growers, trade associations only)

By Isla Binnie

ROME Nov 14 Italian olive growers are hiking the price of olive oil as a bacterial disease and a fruit-fly blight, exacerbated by unusually wet weather, cut harvests by a third.

This year's harvest is set to be down by more than 35 percent from the 2013 level, forcing prices up by around 30 percent, according to olive oil trade associations Assitol and Federolio.

Italian oil production, which farmers' association Coldiretti says is usually worth around 2 billion euros ($2.5 billion) a year, was hit in some areas by the Xylella fastidiosa pathogen - described as "olive tree leprosy" by the associations.

Francesco Suatoni, who tends around 1,000 olive trees near the town of Amelia north of Rome, said he usually makes around 40,000 litres of organic olive oil, but this year expected to produce only 10,000 litres.

"We started out with sick plants," Suatoni told Reuters. "Then the warm, wet weather allowed the flies to breed and attack. My grandfather started working here in 1949. We have been here for generations, but none of us has ever seen anything like this."

Suatoni has raised the price of his oil to 9 euros from 7 euros a litre. Assitol and Federolio say market prices have risen at a similar rate across Italy.

The European Food Safety Authority said last November that Xylella fastidiosa had been detected in southern Italy, the first outbreak of its kind in the European Union. The bacteria can dry out the trees and scorch their leaves.

Italy is already the world's biggest importer of olive oil, but the drastic reduction in this year's harvest has pushed imports up by 45 percent from last year, raising the risk that oil grown elsewhere could be passed off as Italian, Coldiretti said.

"Two out of three bottles filled in Italy contain foreign olive oil, and we need to do all we can to ensure transparency in trade and combat the risk of fraud," Coldiretti said.

Producers and merchants are waiting uneasily to gauge the effect of higher prices on demand.

Italian shoppers traditionally favour high-quality, locally produced food, but consumer spending has dwindled in line with a shrinking economy in the last three years.

"It is difficult to predict what will happen next, because we need to see how consumers respond when these price rises reach the shop shelves," Assitol and Federolio said in a joint response to questions from Reuters. (1 US dollar = 0.8033 euro) (additional reporting by Stefano Bernabei; editing by Jane Baird)