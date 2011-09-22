ROME, Sept 22 Italy's government, struggling to
contain a financial crisis that has driven borrowing costs
sharply higher, on Thursday cut its growth forecasts through
2014 citing a weak macroeconomic environment.
The government lowered its forecast for gross domestic
product in 2011 to 0.7 percent from 1.1 pct previously, 0.6 pct
in 2012 from an earlier 1.3 pct and 0.9 percent in 2013 from 1.5
percent previously, an economic document approved by the Italian
cabinet on Thursday showed.
The government forecast its budget deficit would fall to 3.9
percent of GDP in 2011, 1.6 percent in 2012 and 0.1 percent in
2013.
Italy, which has unveiled an austerity package to deal with
the debt crisis, also predicted its debt to GDP ratio would
stand at 120 percent in 2011, before falling to 119.4 percent in
2012 and 116.9 percent in 2013.
(Reporting by Deepa Babington and James Mackenzie)