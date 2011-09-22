ROME, Sept 22 Italy's government, struggling to contain a financial crisis that has driven borrowing costs sharply higher, on Thursday cut its growth forecasts through 2014 citing a weak macroeconomic environment.

The government lowered its forecast for gross domestic product in 2011 to 0.7 percent from 1.1 pct previously, 0.6 pct in 2012 from an earlier 1.3 pct and 0.9 percent in 2013 from 1.5 percent previously, an economic document approved by the Italian cabinet on Thursday showed.

The government forecast its budget deficit would fall to 3.9 percent of GDP in 2011, 1.6 percent in 2012 and 0.1 percent in 2013.

Italy, which has unveiled an austerity package to deal with the debt crisis, also predicted its debt to GDP ratio would stand at 120 percent in 2011, before falling to 119.4 percent in 2012 and 116.9 percent in 2013. (Reporting by Deepa Babington and James Mackenzie)