BRIEF-Sterling Trading Tech to acquire CBOE's Livevol X trading platform
* Says CBOE Livevol will continue to host Livevol X platform during transition period
MILAN Dec 16 Italian debt collector Italfondiario, controlled by U.S. asset manager Fortress Group , has signed a partnership to manage problematic loans generated by a network of small Italian cooperative banks.
The deal marks an increasing involvement of Fortress in Italy. The U.S. group is also expected to sign a deal with UniCredit to buy the bank's debt collector unit UniCredit Credit Management Bank (UCCMB).
Under the partnership announced on Tuesday with Iccrea Holding, a holding company offering services to a group of more than 400 cooperative lenders, Fortress could buy bad loans with a nominal value of up to 250 million euros ($313 million) by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
* Ratio Oil said on Tuesday it has secured up to $400 million to finance its share in the development of the large Leviathan natural gas field offshore Israel.
NEW YORK, March 21 Deutsche Bank AG has opened a new center in New York to work with financial technology startups that can help it improve its technology.