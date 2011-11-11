ROME Nov 11 French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Friday expressed the hope that a new Italian government can be formed soon that is capable overcoming the economic crisis, the office of Italian President Giorgio Napolitano said in a statement after the two spoke by phone.

Sarkozy also told Napolitano that the Italian situation was extremely worrying for all of Europe and particularly for the eurozone, the statement said.

Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is due to resign on Saturday and make way for the formation of a new government expected to be headed by former European Commissioner Mario Monti. (Reporting By Philip Pullella)