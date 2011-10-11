ROME Oct 11 Italian Foreign Minister Franco Frattini on Tuesday strongly opposed moves by France and Germany to tackle the euro zone's debt crisis, saying that decisions in the currency bloc must be taken collectively.

"I don't think there should be axes, either Franco-German ones or Franco-German-Italian ones, but that Europe should work together," Frattini said at a conference in Rome. "I don't believe that a decision taken by a few countries is likely to be followed by the others."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy on Sunday promised a plan soon to recapitalise Europe's banks and said they would also make proposals for greater euro zone integration and ways to tackle Greece's debt mountain.

Frattini was quoted in Italian newspapers on Tuesday as saying select meetings such as the one between France and Germany were "a waste of time".

(Reporting By Massimiliano Di Giorgio)