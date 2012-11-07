MILAN Nov 7 Italy's biggest commercial
broadcaster Mediaset SpA and state-owned RAI
will be barred from taking part in an an upcoming auction for
Italian television frequencies, a European Commission source
said on Wednesday.
"A few weeks ago Italian authorities notified us a proposal
on auction rules ... participation is limited to operators who
have less than five multiplex. Therefore Mediaset and RAI are
excluded," the source told Reuters.
Mediaset, owned by former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi,
and RAI each own five so-called multiplex, group of channels
transmitted on digital bandwidth.
All other TV players in Italy own less than five multiplex.
The auction is estimated to fetch 1.1-1.2 billion euros.
(Reporting By Lisa Jucca)