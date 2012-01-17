ROME Jan 17 The Italian government is
looking at the best way of suspending the so-called "beauty
contest" to award new digital television frequencies, Industry
Minister Corrado Passera said on Tuesday.
"Since EU-level authorities and agreements are involved, we
need to avoid problems for our country and implement the
suspension in the best way possible," he told a hearing at the
Senate.
The contest set up by the centre-right government of former
Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was intended to award
frequencies without charging operators for acquiring licences.
It has been heavily criticised for favouring big existing
operators including Berlusconi's Mediaset group, Italy's biggest
private broadcaster.
(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)