ROME Jan 17 The Italian government is looking at the best way of suspending the so-called "beauty contest" to award new digital television frequencies, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Tuesday.

"Since EU-level authorities and agreements are involved, we need to avoid problems for our country and implement the suspension in the best way possible," he told a hearing at the Senate.

The contest set up by the centre-right government of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi was intended to award frequencies without charging operators for acquiring licences.

It has been heavily criticised for favouring big existing operators including Berlusconi's Mediaset group, Italy's biggest private broadcaster.

(Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni)