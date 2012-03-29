ROME, March 29 Italy will present plans for
selling digital television frequencies by April 20 and will
stick to a decision to drop the previous "beauty contest"
formula for awarding the licences, industry minister Corrado
Passera said on Thursday.
Plans by the government of former premier Silvio Berlusconi
to assign the frequencies free of charge to operators were
abandoned earlier this year by Prime Minister Mario Monti's new
administration.
Passera told reporters a decision on how the frequencies
would be awarded would be taken "by April 19-20. I do not think
it would be a good thing to give the frequencies away for free".
The drawn-out process for assigning frequencies laid down by
the Berlusconi government drew heavy criticism for favouring big
incumbent broadcasters including the former prime minister's own
Mediaset empire.
It was also attacked for overlooking potential revenue for
Italy's cash-strapped state treasury after an auction of
fourth-generation mobile telephone frequencies last year raised
almost 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion).
($1 = 0.7525 euro)
(Reporting by Alberto Sisto; Editing by Dan Lalor)