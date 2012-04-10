UPDATE 5-Adele sweeps Grammy awards in shock victory over Beyonce
MILAN, April 10 Italy will restart the process to award digital television frequencies from scratch and drop previous plans to give away the licences, industry minister Corrado Passera said, according to daily La Repubblica.
"I don't think it is a good thing to give away valuable government assets for free," the Italian newspaper quoted Passera as saying, without saying where the comments were made.
The Monti government will set up a new competitive auction process with blocks of different frequencies, he added.
No one at the industry ministry was immediately available for comment.
Passera told reporters last month a decision on how the frequencies would be awarded would be taken by April 19-20.
Plans by the government of former premier Silvio Berlusconi to assign the frequencies free of charge to operators were abandoned earlier this year by Prime Minister Mario Monti's new administration.
The drawn-out process for assigning frequencies laid down by the Berlusconi government drew heavy criticism for favouring big incumbent broadcasters including the former prime minister's own Mediaset empire.
It was also attacked for overlooking potential revenue for Italy's cash-strapped state treasury after an auction of fourth-generation mobile telephone frequencies last year raised almost 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion). (Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)
