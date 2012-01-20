Missing worker believed dead in Phillips 66 pipeline blast
HOUSTON, Feb 11 A worker missing since a Thursday night explosion at a Phillips 66 natural gas liquids pipeline station in Louisiana is believed dead, the company said on Saturday.
ROME Jan 20 The Italian government has decided to suspend the so-called "beauty contest" to award new digital television frequencies to see how they can be best put to use, Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Friday.
"I have decided to suspend the process for 90 days," Passera told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.
The contest, set up by the centre-right government of former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, was intended to award frequencies without charging operators for acquiring licences.
It has been heavily criticised for favouring big existing opersators, including Berlusconi's Mediaset group, Italy's biggest broadcaster.
The move was part of a package of deregulation measures aimed at boosting competition in services and the professions. (Reporting By Giuseppe Fonte and Giselda Vagnoni)
Feb 11 Trump-branded consumer products have suffered new blows, with U.S. retailers Sears Holdings Corp and Kmart Corp discontinuing online sales of 31 Trump Home items, while new details emerged showing sales of Ivanka Trump's brand fell in the weeks before Nordstrom Inc stopped carrying her products.
WASHINGTON, Feb 11 Nordstrom's sales of Ivanka Trump's line of clothing and shoes fell by nearly one-third in the past fiscal year, with sharp drops in sales in the weeks before her father Donald Trump was elected president, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.