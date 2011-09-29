ROME, Sept 29 Vodafone and Telecom Italia each spent 1.26 billion euros in Italy's auction of fourth generation mobile frequencies which closed on Thursday, while Wind spent 1.09 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations based on an Industry Ministry statement.

3 Italia, the other company that bought frequencies, said earlier on Thursday that it had spent 305 million euros.

The auction raised a total of around 3.95 billion euros, a source close to the situation told Reuters.

(Reporting By Alberto Sisto)