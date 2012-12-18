MILAN, Dec 18 Italian strategic fund FSI is poised to become the second-biggest investor in the insurer Generali and may lead a group of Italian investors in a race with German conglomerate Siemens to buy AnsaldoEnergia. As Italy is squeezed between fiscal austerity and the need to keep a grip on strategic businesses, the FSI is emerging as the treasury's new powerful investment arm. Along with the task of keeping strategic assets in Italian hands, the fund also aims to help export-oriented companies to grow and conquer new markets outside Europe. STRUCTURE The FSI is a private equity fund wholly owned by Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), a financing agency in which the Italian treasury has a 70 percent stake. It was set up in 2011 and became fully operational in 2012. FIREPOWER At the moment the fund can invest up to 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion), but it will soon increase its capital to 7 billion euros. Its financial resources come from CDP, which can tap into more than 200 billion euros of domestic postal savings. DEALS UNDER DISCUSSION * AnsaldoEnergia - FSI has presented a binding offer with a group of Italian investors for a minority stake in Finmeccanica's power engineering unit. * Generali - The Bank of Italy, which will take on insurance oversight next year, must sell its 4.5 percent stake in Italy's biggest insurer Generali. The FSI is seen as a possible buyer. * Avio - General Electric looks set to buy the Italian aerospace supplier and the FSI could then purchase Avio's space assets, worth an estimated 200-300 million euros, from the U.S. conglomerate. * Qatar joint venture - The FSI is setting up a joint venture with state-owned Qatar Holding to invest in Italian business segments such as food, fashion and luxury goods, furniture and design, tourism and leisure. The venture will have capital of up to 2 billion euros provided equally by both partners over the first four years. HOW IT OPERATES The FSI acquires minority stakes in companies that have a sound financial position, adequate profitability and growth prospects. It does not get involved in restructuring deals. The fund is a long-term investor and takes an active role in the governance of companies in which it invests. It invests in companies with net annual turnover of at least 240 million euros and no less than 200 employees. Sectors of interest include defence, infrastructure, communication, energy, insurance and technology. EQUITY HOLDINGS * 46 percent of holding company Reti Tlc, which controls telecommunication network group Metroweb (200 million euros, plus an option to invest 300 million euros in the future). * 18.7 percent of biopharmaceutical company Kedrion (with an equity investment of 150 million euros and a convertible loan of 75 million euros). * 2 percent of multi-utility Hera SpA, with an investment of 100 million euros. ($1 = 0.7598 euros) (Writing by Francesca Landini; Additional reporting by Massimo Gaia; Editing by David Goodman)