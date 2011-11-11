LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - The relief in the market following the successful sale by the Republic of Italy of EUR5bn of 12-month bills on Thursday was palpable. Yet, while the country managed to clear this hurdle, everything is still in the balance, and most agree that the price it paid is simply not sustainable and that further action will be necessary.

The next and more significant market test for the Tesoro will be on Monday when it is expected to auction between EUR1.5bn and EUR3bn of five-year BTPs.

At the last update, 10-year BTP yields were back at 6.60%, well inside the uncomfortable intra-day peak of 7.45% reached on Wednesday, yet still a lot higher than in August when the ECB first began to intervene. It was yields at 6.25% then that prompted the central bank into action.

Meanwhile, the 6.087% yield on this week's bill sale, although notably better than the 7% level market participants feared the sovereign would have to pay, was still much higher than it paid the previous month.

"It tells you something when markets trade better on the back of an Italian auction where the government sells 12 month bills at a yield of over 6% having sold similar dated debt at 3.57% just one month ago," wrote Gary Jenkins, head of fixed income research at Evolution.

"If that's good news, you've got to be really worried if there is any bad news. To put this into perspective German recently paid 0.364% for one year money."

His view was echoed by Deutsche Bank's credit strategist Jim Reid.

"These are hardly sustainable levels for Italy and we wonder what the rating agencies will have to say if we stay here long enough," he wrote.

"Indeed Moody's last comment on the A2 (Neg outlook) rating was that it could be downgraded should evidence of ongoing economic weakness, non-achievement of fiscal consolidation targets and/or increasing funding costs translate into significant delays of the reversal of its public debt trajectory. In addition if Italy's access to the public debt markets were to be constrained and the long-term availability of external sources of liquidity support were to remain uncertain, the sovereign rating could transition to substantially lower rating levels."

STAYING ON LIFE-SUPPORT

For Reid, the current volatility is unlikely to encourage long-term institutional investors to buy Italian bonds any time soon, and the likelihood is that Italy will remain on life-support with the ECB the only consistent buyer in size.

Mark Dowding, a senior portfolio manager at Bluebay Asset Management agreed.

"Most government bond investors are conservative and they are now holding an asset that is risky," he said. "If we don't get a good scenario, you could have a situation where instead of going back to 5%, yields could go up to 8.5%, 9%. Had this not been Italy and had been a smaller country, it would have been ushered into an EFSF rescue by now."

For him, there are three ways to extricate sovereigns from the crisis: "Either the ECB is prepared to intervene in unlimited size, or there is a common bond issue or a widespread restructuring," he said. "Something like the EFSF is dead in the water. It shouldn't exist, it was a bad idea. The ECB faces the same challenges as other central banks across the world which are all expending their balance sheets, I don't see why on earth they shouldn't do the same."

LCH COMPONDS PAIN The announcement by LCH Clearnet this week of margin hikes for BTPs will do very little to help Italy recover any poise.

While the 5% increase was not a total disaster, with many expecting 15%, it will further hurt liquidity in what is already an illiquid market. It is estimated that LCH is responsible for a quarter of the volume in the BTP repo market. The margin hike led to some real money liquidation of Italian positions.

According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the LCH development is negative for two reasons.

"Mechanically, higher financing costs for BTPs means that they are less attractive assets for banks, and that it will be more costly for intermediaries to provide market liquidity, both of which suggest an increased yield premium," they wrote. "More fundamentally, the shift by LCH is a (further) signal that the market is increasingly treating BTPs as a credit product rather than a duration product, which may lead more investors to question the suitability of BTPs for inclusion in a duration portfolio."

There have been increasing signs of fatigue in the domestic bid for the sovereign, which poses a further risk.

"The biggest Italian banks have been rather reluctant buyers of Italian government securities, maintaining a relatively stable share of government securities at 6.5% of assets," they wrote this week. "This is the second highest after Greek banks among European countries and is higher than Spain's 5%."

They added that Italian banks also appeared to be unwilling to use the ECB aggressively to fund purchases of Italian government bonds.

"Most of the EUR63bn rise in their ECB borrowing between June and September was for replacing lost funding in interbank and debt capital markets rather than to fund purchases of Italian government securities," they wrote. "The holdings of these securities went up by EUR8bn over the same period. The higher the market pressure on BTPs, the lower the appetite of Italian banks to sponsor their domestic government bond market for fear of raising their sensitivity to the sovereign even further." (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Julian Baker)