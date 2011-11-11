LONDON, Nov 11 (IFR) - The relief in the market
following the successful sale by the Republic of Italy of EUR5bn
of 12-month bills on Thursday was palpable. Yet, while the
country managed to clear this hurdle, everything is still in the
balance, and most agree that the price it paid is simply not
sustainable and that further action will be necessary.
The next and more significant market test for the Tesoro
will be on Monday when it is expected to auction between
EUR1.5bn and EUR3bn of five-year BTPs.
At the last update, 10-year BTP yields were back at 6.60%,
well inside the uncomfortable intra-day peak of 7.45% reached on
Wednesday, yet still a lot higher than in August when the ECB
first began to intervene. It was yields at 6.25% then that
prompted the central bank into action.
Meanwhile, the 6.087% yield on this week's bill sale,
although notably better than the 7% level market participants
feared the sovereign would have to pay, was still much higher
than it paid the previous month.
"It tells you something when markets trade better on the
back of an Italian auction where the government sells 12 month
bills at a yield of over 6% having sold similar dated debt at
3.57% just one month ago," wrote Gary Jenkins, head of fixed
income research at Evolution.
"If that's good news, you've got to be really worried if
there is any bad news. To put this into perspective German
recently paid 0.364% for one year money."
His view was echoed by Deutsche Bank's credit strategist Jim
Reid.
"These are hardly sustainable levels for Italy and we wonder
what the rating agencies will have to say if we stay here long
enough," he wrote.
"Indeed Moody's last comment on the A2 (Neg outlook) rating
was that it could be downgraded should evidence of ongoing
economic weakness, non-achievement of fiscal consolidation
targets and/or increasing funding costs translate into
significant delays of the reversal of its public debt
trajectory. In addition if Italy's access to the public debt
markets were to be constrained and the long-term availability of
external sources of liquidity support were to remain uncertain,
the sovereign rating could transition to substantially lower
rating levels."
STAYING ON LIFE-SUPPORT
For Reid, the current volatility is unlikely to encourage
long-term institutional investors to buy Italian bonds any time
soon, and the likelihood is that Italy will remain on
life-support with the ECB the only consistent buyer in size.
Mark Dowding, a senior portfolio manager at Bluebay Asset
Management agreed.
"Most government bond investors are conservative and they
are now holding an asset that is risky," he said. "If we don't
get a good scenario, you could have a situation where instead of
going back to 5%, yields could go up to 8.5%, 9%. Had this not
been Italy and had been a smaller country, it would have been
ushered into an EFSF rescue by now."
For him, there are three ways to extricate sovereigns from
the crisis: "Either the ECB is prepared to intervene in
unlimited size, or there is a common bond issue or a widespread
restructuring," he said. "Something like the EFSF is dead in the
water. It shouldn't exist, it was a bad idea. The ECB faces the
same challenges as other central banks across the world which
are all expending their balance sheets, I don't see why on earth
they shouldn't do the same."
LCH COMPONDS PAIN
The announcement by LCH Clearnet this week of margin hikes for
BTPs will do very little to help Italy recover any poise.
While the 5% increase was not a total disaster, with many
expecting 15%, it will further hurt liquidity in what is already
an illiquid market. It is estimated that LCH is responsible for
a quarter of the volume in the BTP repo market. The margin hike
led to some real money liquidation of Italian positions.
According to Morgan Stanley analysts, the LCH development is
negative for two reasons.
"Mechanically, higher financing costs for BTPs means that
they are less attractive assets for banks, and that it will be
more costly for intermediaries to provide market liquidity, both
of which suggest an increased yield premium," they wrote. "More
fundamentally, the shift by LCH is a (further) signal that the
market is increasingly treating BTPs as a credit product rather
than a duration product, which may lead more investors to
question the suitability of BTPs for inclusion in a duration
portfolio."
There have been increasing signs of fatigue in the domestic
bid for the sovereign, which poses a further risk.
"The biggest Italian banks have been rather reluctant buyers
of Italian government securities, maintaining a relatively
stable share of government securities at 6.5% of assets," they
wrote this week. "This is the second highest after Greek banks
among European countries and is higher than Spain's 5%."
They added that Italian banks also appeared to be unwilling
to use the ECB aggressively to fund purchases of Italian
government bonds.
"Most of the EUR63bn rise in their ECB borrowing between
June and September was for replacing lost funding in interbank
and debt capital markets rather than to fund purchases of
Italian government securities," they wrote. "The holdings of
these securities went up by EUR8bn over the same period. The
higher the market pressure on BTPs, the lower the appetite of
Italian banks to sponsor their domestic government bond market
for fear of raising their sensitivity to the sovereign even
further."
