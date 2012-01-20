LONDON, Jan 20 (IFR) - Italy's ability to tackle a mighty redemption calendar in the first quarter is causing anxiety among market participants, especially given the likely absence of demand from non-domestic investors.

According to a note published by SG analysts, out of EUR334bn maturing in 2012, Italy needs to redeem EUR48bn next month, EUR40bn in March and EUR40bn in April. On February 1 alone, Italy will have to redeem EUR26bn.

Landmarks in that process include auctions already announced for January 31 (EUR9bn), February 1 (EUR10bn) and March 1 (EUR21bn). That programme represents "a steep haul ahead", the analysts wrote.

Italy's task was made more difficult when S&P cut the country's A rating to BBB+, citing "vulnerability to external financing risks and the negative implications these could have for economic growth and hence public finances". It also kept the Republic's long-term rating on negative outlook.

Analysts are not the only ones concerned and while Italy has been able to get EUR26.5bn of funding through five auctions since the beginning of the year, the sovereign is far from being out of the woods.

"Only domestic investors are driving Italian auctions right now," said a head of public sector debt at one bank. "It is concerning and I am not sure how long Italy can live with 6% yields on 10 years. Getting long at these levels is a bullish trade."

On average, the Tesoro needs to borrow EUR20bn per month, a difficult task without foreign investors.

"With a Triple B rating, it is difficult to see central banks and Asian accounts buying significant portions of BTPs," the public sector head said. "Money managers have been uninvolved for a long time now and from what I can see they're not planning to return for a long time."

Yields on Italian sovereign debt have been stubbornly high since the middle of last year, regularly hovering above 6% and hitting 7% or more in times of stress.

Conventional wisdom suggests that yields over 7% are unsustainable. The combination of yields above 7% and CDS above 500bp is also seen as an explosive mix and have led to requests for financing help from official lenders from other struggling European countries. That was the case for Greece, Ireland and Portugal.

However, the weighted coupons average of BTPs is still a manageable 4.40% on face value and 4.90% on current debt value, suggesting there is a long way before the average cost of funding becomes unsustainable. The handful of bonds issued at critical yields have not yet altered that picture.

SHORT-TERM FOCUS Italy has so far been focused on the short-end of the curve with only one auction longer than two-years done so far. This short-term borrowing is aimed at two specific sets of buyers: retail domestic investors and banks.

Retail domestic investors have not lost confidence in the Italian debt, preferring domestic debt on the basis of attractive yields and favourable tax treatment.

Banks - both domestic firms and investment banks - have always been keen to participate in a very lucrative wholesale market, although mainly as intermediaries. In addition, some banks now find Italian debt more attractive than parking funds at the ECB.

It is not by chance the 2012 borrowing strategy of Tesoro aims to expand the use of money market instruments, adopting flexible t-bills, commercial paper and short-term treasury loans.

SYNDICATIONS OFF LIMITS? Hope that the reopening of the syndicated market by Austria and Belgium this week will herald Italy's return to syndications is likely to be dashed, bankers said.

"Spain could do a syndicated deal in this market but Italy is still shut out," said a SSA syndicate banker. "The market would probably take comfort that Spain has been funding so much and that it has been going well."

Italy normally uses syndication for BTPs longer than 10 years, inflation-linked securities or foreign currency issuance. Auctions for shorter-dated instruments are very much the norm except in exceptional circumstances, in particular if access to final investors is somehow impossible.

Whether syndications will now be considered, given the need to source new investors, remains to be seen. (Reporting by Vicenzo Albano, Additional reporting by Helene Durand and Alex Chambers, Editing by Mattew Davies)