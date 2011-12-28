BRIEF-Sparebanken Ost Q4 net interest income decreases to NOK 129.1 mln
* Q4 net interest income 129.1 million Norwegian crowns ($15.51 million) versus 147.3 million crowns year ago
MILAN Dec 28 Net outflows at Italy's asset management industry totalled 8.489 billioneuros in November, compared with 5.8 billion euro outflows in October, Italy's fund management association Assogestioni said on Wednesday.
Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 6.25 billion euros last month compared to around 4.8 billion euro outflows in October, Assogestioni said in a statement.
Equity funds registered a net outflow of 679 million euros against negative flows for around 172 million euros in October.
Bond funds showed a net outflow of 2.39 billion euros, wider than the 1.76 billion euro outflows a month earlier, it said.
Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.
Further details can be found on the association's Web site www.assogestioni.it. (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)
* Megafon and Sberbank have agreed on the opening of a 35 billion rouble ($588.62 million) credit line until 2024 to help finance Megafon's acquisition of a stake in Mail.ru ;
* Medium term guidance updated with 2019 turnover of £1.9bn, operating margin of 19.5% and eps of 77p