MILAN Oct 24 Italy's asset management industry is showing timid signs of recovery after posting a second consecutive month of inflows in September, underpinned by fixed income and flexible fund flows.

Net inflows totaled 530 million euros ($687 million) in September, according to preliminary data released on Wednesday by industry body Assogestioni.

Coupled with the 1.75 billion euro inflows seen in August, that pushed assets under management near to levels last seen at the beginning of 2010. ($1 = 0.7714 euros) (Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia)