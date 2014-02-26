UPDATE 2-UK builder Bovis in talks with Galliford Try after rejecting bids
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
MILAN Feb 26 Italy's asset management industry had net outflows of 1.512 billion euros ($2.08 billion) in January against outflows of 582 million euros in December, according to preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni on Wednesday.
Assogestioni said the result was impacted by some 13 billion euros of assets not being included in its data due to infragroup operations at the Mediolanum group.
Italy's Generali saw group net inflows of 4.432 billion euros, while Intesa Sanpaolo had inflows of 1.383 billion euros, thanks to Eurizon Capital.
IPO candidate Anima had net inflows of 799 million euros and Poste Italiane, also set to list soon, booked net inflows of 1.798 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)
* Redrow made 814p/share proposal (Adds details of Redrow offer)
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (Variety.com) - "Kong: Skull Island" emerged victorious after a battle of the beasts that pitted the giant ape movie against the Wolverine's last stand. Cresting a wave of good reviews, "Kong: Skull Island" topped the domestic box office, racking up a mighty $61 million. That handily beat estimates, which had "Kong: Skull Island" debuting to between $45 million to $50 million.
* Says its unit plans to invest 510 million yuan ($73.86 million) to set up a stock guarantee insurance company with partners