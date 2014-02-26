MILAN Feb 26 Italy's asset management industry had net outflows of 1.512 billion euros ($2.08 billion) in January against outflows of 582 million euros in December, according to preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni on Wednesday.

Assogestioni said the result was impacted by some 13 billion euros of assets not being included in its data due to infragroup operations at the Mediolanum group.

Italy's Generali saw group net inflows of 4.432 billion euros, while Intesa Sanpaolo had inflows of 1.383 billion euros, thanks to Eurizon Capital.

IPO candidate Anima had net inflows of 799 million euros and Poste Italiane, also set to list soon, booked net inflows of 1.798 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7282 euros) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Stephen Jewkes)