MILAN Oct 24 Italy's asset management industry saw inflows of 8.6 billion euros ($11 billion) in September from 12.7 billion euros in August, industry body Assogestioni said on Friday.

Total inflows in the first nine months of the year amounted to 97 billion euros, bringing the stock of assets under management to 1.52 trillion euros.

Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo posted the best performance last month with inflows of 2.3 billion euros, while inflows at UniCredit's asset management unit Pioneer Investments were 1.9 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini)