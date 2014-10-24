BRIEF-Wells Fargo Bank increases prime rate to 4.00 percent
* Wells fargo bank, n.a., said it is increasing its prime rate to 4.00 percent from 3.75 percent, effective tomorrow, march 16, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN Oct 24 Italy's asset management industry saw inflows of 8.6 billion euros ($11 billion) in September from 12.7 billion euros in August, industry body Assogestioni said on Friday.
Total inflows in the first nine months of the year amounted to 97 billion euros, bringing the stock of assets under management to 1.52 trillion euros.
Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo posted the best performance last month with inflows of 2.3 billion euros, while inflows at UniCredit's asset management unit Pioneer Investments were 1.9 billion euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7905 euro) (Reporting by Maria Pia Quaglia; writing by Francesca Landini)
SYDNEY, March 16 Australia's Alinta Energy has been sold to Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises for around A$4 billion ($3 billion), two sources familiar with the situation said on Thursday.
March 15 A former investment adviser at an Oppenheimer Holdings Inc was sentenced to six months' imprisonment Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to insider trading based on information from a childhood friend working at Pfizer Inc.