MILAN, Sept 23 Net outflows at Italy's asset management industry totalled 1.829 billion euros in August, compared with 1.292 billion euros outflows in July, Italy's fund management association Assogestioni said on Friday.

Net outflows at Italian fund managers were 2.165 billion euros last month compared to 1.099 billion euro outflows in July, Assogestioni said in a statement.

Equity funds registered a net outflow of 1.178 billion euros against negative flows for 584 million euros in July.

Bond funds showed a net outflow of 734 million euros, wider than the 17 million euro outflows a month earlier, it said.

Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum and Intesa Sanpaolo , which owns Eurizon, are sensitive to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.

Further details can be found on the association's Web site www.assogestioni.it.

