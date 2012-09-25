(Adds fund manager comment)

MILAN, Sept 25 Fund managers are watching for real signs of improved investor sentiment this month to see if the Italian asset management industry is out of the woods after it posted net inflows in August, the first positive results since March.

Net inflows in August totaled 1.75 billion euros ($2.26 billion) compared to outflows of 1.28 billion euros in July, industry body Assogestioni said on Tuesday.

"It's too early to say if this is a trend change. We'll see in September whether the ECB has helped improve sentiment," said Riccardo Ricciardi, investment head at Banca Leonardo.

The flow improvement in August followed European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi's pledge at the end of July to do "all it takes" within the bank's mandate to stabilise the euro.

Markets in August were generally calmer as investors bet policymakers would do more to resolve the euro zone debt crisis.

"I'd say this was more an ephemeral change of trend and not a signal of any long-lasting change," said Roberto Lotici, fund manager at Banca Ifigest in Milan.

In September the ECB followed up on Draghi's comments by offering to buy unlimited amounts of short-term sovereign bonds of euro countries requesting aid.

August's inflows were helped by an improvement in the performance of monetary funds which saw outflows of just 582 million euros following an exodus of 3.26 billion euros the previous month.

Fixed-income funds saw inflows of 1.62 billion euros, down from inflows of 3.16 billion euros in July, Assogestioni said.

Equity funds posted outflows for 276 million euros, an improvement on the negative flows of 986 million euros seen in July. ($1 = 0.7743 euros) (Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)