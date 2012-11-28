(Recasts lead, adds detail)

MILAN Nov 28 Italy's asset management industry posted 1.9 billion euros ($2.46 billion) of redemptions in October, reversing two consecutive months of inflows, according to preliminary data released by industry body Assogestioni on Wednesday.

Inflows in fixed income and flexible funds could not offset heavy outflows of money market products and discretionary managed portfolios, Assogestioni said in a statement.

Redemptions started to slow gradually this year after Italian asset managers, mainly banks and insurers, had to deal with outflows of over 40 billion euros in 2011. The industry has seen redemptions of 7.8 billions euros in the first ten months of 2012 as funding tensions across the financial sector ease.

At the height of the liquidity crisis that started last year, cash-starved banks pushed clients to sell funds and buy the bank's own bonds or lock up cash in deposit accounts.

Bond funds in October saw inflows of around 1.1 billion euros, driven by so called "date target" funds, products that target the best possible return by a certain date.

Equity funds continued to languish. Outflows of 446 million euros have brought total redemptions to minus 6.35 billion euros since the start of the year.

Total managed assets in the industry rose to 1.18 trillion euros in October. They were boosted by an overhaul of the asset management arm of Assicurazioni Generali, Italy's largest insurer, a move that has helped reshape the industry's asset base.

Discretionary managed portfolios and mutual funds, once evenly split, now account for 56 percent and 44 percent of total assets, respectively.

($1 = 0.7733 euros) (Reporting By Maria Pia Quaglia, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Antonella Ciancio, Larry King)