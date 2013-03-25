BRIEF-Jerusalem Insurance board approves FY cash dividend
* Board approves cash dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2n0bHaN) Further company coverage:
MILAN, March 25 Italy's asset management industry expects to see inflows of 5.25 billion euros ($6.82 billion)in February, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Monday.
Total assets under management increased last month to 1.210 trillion euros, a new record.
Market leader Generali, which has a 28 percent share, saw about 1 billion euros of outflows. Second-ranking asset manager Intesa Sanpaolo had about 1 billion euros in inflows. Franklin Templeton led the foreign-based asset managers, with 790 million euros in inflows.
Banco Popolare had inflows of 1.38 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7694 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Maria Pia Quaglia)
* Board approves cash dividend of 8 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2n0bHaN) Further company coverage:
LONDON, March 7 (IFR) - The Republic of Italy has started marketing a May 2028 eurozone inflation-linked euro transaction at 13bp area over BTPei 3.10% September 2026 BTPei, according to lead.
* RBC analyst says performance better than expected (Recasts with CFO comment, adds detail, share price)