MILAN, April 26 Italy's asset management
industry reported net inflows for the first time in a year in
March, Italian fund management association Assogestioni said on
Thursday.
Net inflows totalled 1.9 billion euros last month compared
to net outflows of 2.7 billion euros in February, Assogestioni
said in a statement.
Bond funds registered a net inflow of 3.8 billion euros in
March, compared to a net outflow of 1.47 billion euros the month
before.
Shares in Italian asset managers such as Mediolanum
and Intesa Sanpaolo, which owns Eurizon, are sensitive
to the data as inflows boost their income from fees.
Further details can be found on the association's Web site
www.assogestioni.it.
(Reporting by Michel Rose)