* Qtrly profit attribuatble 166.9 million rgt versus 63.7 million rgt
MILAN, July 24 Italy's asset management industry saw 4.65 billion euros of net outflows in June, up from May's 1.156 billion with redemptions targeting mostly equity funds, as a fresh wave of risk aversion roiled markets.
Fixed-income funds saw inflows for a fifth consecutive month, totalling 498 million euros down from 851 million a month earlier, according to preliminary data from industry body Assogestioni.
In contrast, equity funds had outflows for 767 million euros after a 1.1 billion euro outflow in May.
Monetary funds saw an exodus of 621 million euros, down on last month's record of 777 million euros.
Italy-domiciled funds were again the hardest hit, accounting for most of the redemptions with 1.9 billion euros in outflows, while foreign-domiciled funds attracted inflows for 120 million euros.
Foreign-domiciled funds represent over 66 percent of assets under management of Italian funds. (Reporting by Philip Baillie)
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 pre-tax profit 156.75 billion naira versus 125.62 billion naira