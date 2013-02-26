BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MILAN Feb 26 Italy's asset management industry expects to see inflows of 6.57 billion euros in January, partially offsetting redemptions of 4.3 billion euros in December, preliminary data released by industry group Assogestioni showed on Tuesday.
Total assets under management increased last month to 1.206 trillion euros, a new record.
Flexible funds saw inflows of 1.87 billion euros, and bond funds were positive for 1.3 billion euros.
Market leader Generali, which has a 28 percent share, was the leader with 1.93 billion of inflows. Second-ranking asset manager Intesa Sanpaolo had 1.7 billion euros in inflows. Franklin Templeton led the foreign-based asset managers, with 720 million euros. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark and Maria Pia Quaglia; editing by Keith Weir)
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.