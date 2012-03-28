MILAN, March 28 The Gaddafi family assets seized in Italy are held by the Libyan Investment Authority and include a 1.25 percent stake in Italy's bank UniCredit, a senior official of Italian tax police told Reuters on Wednesday.

The assets, worth a total of 1.1 billion euros, also include LIA's 0.58 percent stake in Eni and a stake of around 2 percent in Finmeccanica, Lieutenant Colonel Gavino Putzu said. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi)