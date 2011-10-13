MILAN Oct 13 Italy aims to speed up approval of
a new major pipeline which will bring Algerian gas to the
country, part of Italy's efforts to boost and diversify its
energy supplies, Industry Ministry Undersecretary Stefano Saglia
said on Thursday.
The ministry will convene soon the so-called conference of
services -- a key step in approval of big industrial projects in
Italy -- which includes industry experts and local authorities
involved in the project to build the Galsi pipeline, Saglia
said.
"It is in our interest that the Galsi pipeline is authorised
as soon as possible. The process is at an advanced stage,"
Saglia said in a statement.
"The Galsi pipeline is a strategic project, it connects us
directly with Algeria, without passing through other countries,
and therefore increases the national supply security," he said.
Algerian gas is currently transported across Tunisia where
security is a concern because of the fluid political situation
there and the conflict in neighbouring Libya.
The project to build the eight billion cubic metres Galsi
pipeline has suffered delays due to the lengthy permitting
process in Italy and lack of agreements between Algeria's gas
giant Sonatrach and Italian companies involved in the project.
Galsi, which will transport gas from Algeria to the mainland
Italy passing through the island of Sardinia, has received a key
approval from Italy's environment ministry and backing from some
local authorities, a source at Industry Ministry said.
The Industry Ministry will give its final approval to the
project once is backed by the conference of services, the source
said.
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)