* Demand from construction, solar industries set to fall

* Competition from China, eastern Europe strong on export markets

* Other anti-corrosion materials compete

By Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, April 13 Italy's steel galvanizing industry, the second-biggest in Europe after Germany, will see output falling 10-20 percent in the next few years hit by recession in the euro zone's third-biggest economy, a senior industry official said on Friday.

The industry which supplies its highly corrosion-resistant steel products to construction, automotive and solar power generation industries, is very sensitive to economic shocks.

"The economic situation is very confusing now and the future is even more confusing. We are facing a battle for life. There will be a structural decline in the sector," Lello Pernice, technical manager at Associazione Italiana Zincatura, told a conference organised by Metal Bulletin.

Italy has slipped into recession with its economy shrinking 0.7 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 after a 0.2 percent fall in the third quarter, underscoring challenges for Prime Minister Mario Monti as he seeks to avert a debt crisis and turn around the declining economy.

Output of Italy's galvanizing industry dropped 30 percent in the fourth quarter of 2011 year on year as the economy turned sour and a further fall is seen in 2012, while volatile economy has made it impossible to make more precise forecasts, Pernice said.

His association represents 50 companies, or about 65 percent of Italy's galvanizing sector, he said.

Production is expected to fall to 800,000-900,000 tonnes in the medium term, down from about 1.1 million tonnes in 2011 when it slipped about 6 percent against 2010, Pernice said.

The mood in the sector was gloomy, he said.

"We are very confident in the work of Mr. Monti. But the (economic) figures we see now are very similar to what we had with (previous prime minister) Mr. Berlusconi," Pernice said.

Overcapacity was a serious problem and some of the 89 galvanizing plants in Italy will have to close, Pernice said.

In its 2007 heyday, Italy's galvanizing industry was the biggest in Europe, with a 1.5 million tonnes of galvanised steel produced. Economic crisis of 2008/09 has dealt it a heavy blow.

The industry got a boost in 2010 from Italy's booming solar power generation sector which uses galvanised steel for support frames for solar panels.

FALLING DEMAND AND FUNDING

But the cut in incentives to solar energy, announced by the Italian government this week , will hit demand for galvanised products, Pernice said.

With public funding for big infrastructure drying up as the government tackles recession, demand from construction sector, which accounts for roughly 50 percent of total market for galvanised products, is set to be weak too, he said.

The industry is also facing a fall in private investments due to "the undeclared credit crunch" as banks have virtually closed taps on financing industrial projects in Italy, he said.

Italy is the main market for itsgalvanizing industry because of strong competition from China and eastern Europe on export markets, he said.

Galvanizing, a process in which fabricated and structural steel, castings, or small parts are immersed in molten zinc, resulting in an alloy coating that protects it from corrosion, also competes with other anti-corrosion alloys, coatings and cheaper materials.

Only 3-4 percent of steel produced in Europe is hot-dip galvanised, so the industry has a space to grow but needs to be more innovative and active in addressing customer needs, Veerle Van Alsenoy, managing director of Belgian Galva Power Group, said at the same conference.

Italy's galvanizing industry uses about 75,000-80,000 tonnes of zinc a year, Pernice said. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova, editing by William Hardy)