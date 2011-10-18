MILAN Oct 18 Italy's total gaming wagers rose 25.45 percent in the first nine months of 2011 to 55.2 billion euros ($75.5 billion) from a year earlier, Italy's AAMS gaming regulator said on Tuesday.

The rise is more than the 23.85 percent rise seen in the first eight months, reflecting strong rises in slot machine wagers including on video lottery terminals (VLTs).

In September, total wagers were 6.896 billion euros, including 3.428 billion euros from slot machines, AAMS said, without giving comparatives.

Italy's Lottomatica SpA , one of the world's largest lottery operators, and SNAI SpA are active in several gaming sectors, including VLTs. ($1=0.731 Euros) (Writing by Nigel Tutt)