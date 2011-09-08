MILAN, Sept 8 Italy's total gaming wagers rose 21.45 percent in the first seven months of the year to 41.9 billion euros ($58.9 billion) from a year earlier, Italy's AAMS gaming regulator said on Thursday.

The rise is faster than the 19.33 percent increase seen in the first half of the year.

In July, total wagers were 6.08 billion euros, including 3.61 billion in the slot machine sector, AAMS said, without giving comparatives.

Italy's Lottomatica , one of the world's largest lottery operators, raised full-year earnings guidance in July after newly launched high tech slot machines and revamped traditional lotteries boosted the first half. [IDnLDE76R11V]

SNAI , Italy's biggest bookmaker, is also rolling out high-tech slot machines, called video lottery terminals. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by David Holmes) ((nigel.tutt@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129723; Reuters Messaging:nigel.tutt.reuters.com@reuters.net) ($1=.7109 Euro)