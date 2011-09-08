UPDATE 1-WestJet Airlines quarterly profit beats estimates
Feb 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the Canadian carrier flew more passengers.
MILAN, Sept 8 Italy's total gaming wagers rose 21.45 percent in the first seven months of the year to 41.9 billion euros ($58.9 billion) from a year earlier, Italy's AAMS gaming regulator said on Thursday.
The rise is faster than the 19.33 percent increase seen in the first half of the year.
In July, total wagers were 6.08 billion euros, including 3.61 billion in the slot machine sector, AAMS said, without giving comparatives.
Italy's Lottomatica , one of the world's largest lottery operators, raised full-year earnings guidance in July after newly launched high tech slot machines and revamped traditional lotteries boosted the first half. [IDnLDE76R11V]
SNAI , Italy's biggest bookmaker, is also rolling out high-tech slot machines, called video lottery terminals. (Writing by Nigel Tutt; Editing by David Holmes) ((nigel.tutt@thomsonreuters.com; +39 02 66129723; Reuters Messaging:nigel.tutt.reuters.com@reuters.net) ($1=.7109 Euro)
Feb 7 WestJet Airlines Ltd reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as the Canadian carrier flew more passengers.
BERLIN, Feb 7 German discounter Lidl, which has expanded rapidly in Europe to become one of the continent's biggest retailers, has replaced its chief executive for the second time in less than three years because of differences over strategy.
Feb 7 Omnicom Group Inc, the No. 1 U.S. advertising company, reported a 2.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to heavy spending on ads by businesses in the United States.