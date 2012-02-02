MILAN Feb 2 Italy has cut its estimate of gas flows from Russia to be injected into the national network on Thursday to 83.2 million cubic metres from an earlier estimate of 87.0 mcm and well below the 108.9 mcm requested, data from Italy's gas transmission operator Snam group showed.

Italy, a major European consumer, has raised the amount of requested gas from Russia and Algeria, another major supplier, this week as cold weather in Europe has boosted demand for gas across the continent. Gas flows from Russia to Italy came below requested volumes also on Tuesday and Wednesday. (Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova)